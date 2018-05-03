The officials did not create barangay anti-drug abuse councils, which are required by the Department of the Interior and Local Government

Published 6:20 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed on Thursday, May 3, administrative complaints against 10 barangay officials in Masbate for failing to create anti-drug councils.

This is the second batch of administrative complaints filed by the DILG, in line with its campaign to weed out barangay officials who might be linked to the drug trade.

The filing of complaints comes after the DILG and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) publicized over 200 names of barangay officials on a drug list. (READ: League of Barangays tells PDEA to file cases if drug list 'verified')

What's the offense? The barangay officials, from Aroroy, Masbate, are being accused of misconduct and dereliction of duty. Both are offenses under Section 60, or grounds for disciplinary action under the Local Government Code.

This is for not creating a barangay anti-drug abuse council (BADAC) in their respective areas – a DILG requirement.

The barangay officials are:

Luna Gracio (Barangay Macabug) Rodolfo Toledo (Barangay Talabaan) Leo Cabarles (Barangay Nabongsoran) Charles Guya (Barangay Mariposa) Jerry Enolba (Barangay Manamoc) Alson Bertuldo (Barangay San Isidro) Leonides Dones Jr (Barangay Balawing) Emerson Fajel (Barangay Bagauma) Caesar Castillo (Barangay Lanang) Lourdes Arguilles (Barangay Gumahang)

Last Monday, April 30, the DILG had filed the first batch of complaints against barangay officials in Manila.

What is the BADAC? The BADAC is considered the first line of defense to combat illegal drugs. Through the years, the DILG and the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) have reinforced the powers of the BADAC to make it more efficient.

In President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign, BADAC officials conduct house-to-house drug tests and other forms of surveillance, the legality of which has been questioned before the Quezon City court.

Residents who test positive through drug kits are told to report to their BADAC, for rehabilitation.

The BADAC also provides the list of residents linked to drugs, a practice which human rights lawyers are seeking to stop in a petition pending before the Supreme Court. – Rappler.com