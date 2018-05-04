Rappler talks to DILG Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya to ask how Filipinos can make the most of the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls

Published 8:46 AM, May 04, 2018

Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 10 am on Friday, May 4.

MANILA, Philippines – It is the Philippines' smallest unit of government, yet it is the closest to its citizens.

As of 2015, over 42,000 barangays make up the country, working as extensions of the government to reach over 100 million Filipinos. Campaigning to become barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials begins on Friday, May 4, and will culminate with the elections on May 14.

Rappler talks to Department of the Interior and Local Government Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya to ask how Filipinos can make the most of the polls, especially during an administration bent on stopping criminality, corruption, and illegal drugs down to the communities.

Watch the interview on Rappler.