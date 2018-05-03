This brings to nearly P1.4 billion the total US government contributions to humanitarian aid in Marawi City, says US Ambassador Sung Kim

Published 8:37 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim announced on Thursday, May 3, that his country is pledging P182 million ($3.5 million) to help internally displaced persons in conflict-stricken Marawi City and surrounding areas.

In a press conference on Thursday, Kim said this brings to nearly P1.4 billion ($26.4 million) the total US government contributions to humanitarian aid in Marawi City.

"Together with our partners on the ground, we will build transitional shelters, repair water and sanitation facilities, provide psychosocial support, establish safe spaces to protect women and children from exploitation and violence, and hopefully in the process also help jumpstart the local economy through income generating activities," Kim said.

He added, "This is obviously very important work, and we hope to do more in the coming years."

In a recent report by Asia Foundation, experts pushed for a community-led rehabilitation of Marawi City.

"The success or failure of rehabilitation will depend on the quality of participation and representation of communities in both planning and implementation," the Asia Foundation paper said.

Marawi was the site of a 5-month siege between government forces and terrorists, displacing up to 11,000 families based on government estimates. This figure excludes about 20,000 other families who used to rent in Marawi. – Rappler.com

$1 = P51.7