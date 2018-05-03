Andrew Kilbride went missing on Wednesday, but local police are alerted only on Thursday, May 3

Published 9:22 PM, May 03, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines – A search-and-rescue operation was launched on Thursday, May 3, for an Australian diver who went missing off a popular diving spot in Mabini town, this province.

A report from the Batangas police revealed that diver Andrew Kilbride went into a deep-sea dive about 200 meters off Barangay Bagalangit at around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Police, quoting the diving instructor, said Kilbride went missing upon reaching about 100 meters deep, but the local police were only alerted the day after the incident.

Elements of the Philippine Coast Guard and local fishermen are conducting the search and rescue operation. – Rappler.com