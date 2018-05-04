Of the officials President Rodrigo Duterte has fired over alleged corruption or misconduct, two are back in government while two are in jail

Published 1:01 PM, May 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Of the officials President Rodrigo Duterte has fired due to alleged corruption or misconduct, 16 have not yet been charged while two have been reappointed.

Rappler compiled a list of all the officials Duterte has fired, so far, for alleged corruption or misconduct, which includes those fired for "junketeering" or going on unnecessary, extravagant trips. Duterte himself had cited such trips as examples of a "whiff" or indication of corruption.

Of the 16 officials, two are back in government – sacked Social Security System commissioner Pompee Laviña was named tourism undersecretary while sacked Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor commissioner Melissa Aradanas is now deputy secretary general of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council.

Aradanas is the cousin of Duterte's longtime partner, Honeylet Avanceña.

The list does not include officials sacked not necessarily due to corruption or misconduct – such as former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, fired supposedly for the clearing of charges of alleged druglords; Palace undersecretary Halmen Valdez, fired for allegedly seeking extensions of import permits; and former Dangerous Drugs Board chairman Benjamin Reyes for contradicting Duterte's "4 million drug addicts" figure.

However, the two Bureau of Immigration deputy commissioners fired by Duterte, have been charged with plunder for allegedly receiving a bribe, and are now in jail, after the Ombudsman found basis for the charges.

Here is the list:

Peter La Viña, former National Irrigation Administration chief - Fired for allegedly demanding "40%" commission on NIA regional projects.

Ismael Sueno, former interior secretary - Fired for allegedly acquiring a hotel in South Cotabato and trucks for a family business, facilitating the purchase and delivery of trucks from Austria that were more expensive than from other sources, and for supposedly accepting bribes from gambling lords.

Jose Vicente Salazar, former Energy Regulatory Commission chairman - Dismissed over simple and grave misconduct "with elements of corruption."

Gertrudo de Leon, former budget undersecretary - Fired for allegedly offering to increase budget allocations for government agencies or entities as long as he gets a cut.

Dionisio Santiago, former Dangerous Drugs Board Chairman - Fired for alleged extravagant travels abroad, aside from a remark critical of the mega drug rehabilitation facility funded by a Chinese billionaire.

Terry Ridon, Melissa Aradanas, Manuel Serra Jr, Noel Indonto, and Joan Lagunda, former Presidential Commission chairman and commissioners - Fired for alleged excessive foreign trips.

Elba Cruz, former Development Academy of the Philippines President – Fired for alleged excessive trips.

Marcial Amaro III, former Maritime Industry Authority administrator - Fired for alleged excessive trips.

Patricia Licuanan, former Commission on Higher Education chairperson - Fired for alleged excessive trips, aside from supposedly delaying the release of scholars' allowances.

Jose Gabrial "Pompee" La Viña and Amado Valdez, former Social Security System commissioner and chairman, respectively - Fired for allegedly "abusing" public funds.

Dominador Say, former labor undersecretary - While he resigned, Malacañang said he would have been fired ayway for alleged "corruption relating to activities of labor recruiters."

Not Duterte's job

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, however, said that filing charges against the sacked officials is the job of the Office of the Ombudsman, not of Duterte.

"The filing of cases for the officials the President has fired is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Ombudsman. Don't you understand that? At a certain salary grade, it is the Ombudsman who must investigate," he said on Thursday, May 3.

However, it is also within Duterte's or Malacañang's power to file complaints against these officials with the Ombudsman to initiate a probe that could lead to actual charges.

Duterte also has his Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to draft such complaints.

Without such initiative from Duterte, who made the allegations against the officials, or the Ombudsman, those who could be guilty of corruption may suffer humiliation but be spared judgement by the courts. Those who are innocent, as the sacked officials have claimed to be, are also robbed of the chance to clear their names. – Rappler.com

Did we miss anyone? Please let us know in the comments!