2023 barangay polls: Mock voting held in villages where elections will be automated

DRY RUN. The Commission on Elections holds a mock voting at a school in Pasong Tamo, Quezon City, one of the three barangays that will be the subject of the pilot automated elections for the October 30, 2023 barangay polls, on August 8, 2023.

Most of the Philippines will hold manual elections on October 30, except for three barangays which will make use of vote-counting machines

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) conducted a mock voting on Tuesday, August 8, in select villages where an automated election system will be implemented for the October 30, 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

Unlike the rest of the country which will go back to a manual system of voting, the following villages will take advantage of vote-counting machines (VCMs):

Paliparan III, Dasmariñas City, Cavite

Zone II, Dasmariñas City, Cavite

Pasong Tamo, Quezon City

In Quezon City, 50 registered voters took part in the mock voting at Pasong Tamo Elementary School on Tuesday, from 7 to 10 am.

The participants shaded ballots containing fictitious names, which were then fed to the VCMs.

Comelec Deputy Executive Director for Operations Rafael Olaño said the project will make the voting process more convenient in the selected barangays.

“They will be able to vote quickly, because the ballots they will be using already contain the name of the candidates, they will just shade the oval corresponding to their names. Counting of ballots will also be fast,” he added.

Quezon City 6th District Representative Ma. Victoria Co-Pilar, a House suffrage committee member who observed the mock voting on Tuesday, welcomed the pilot AES implementation in her barangay.

“People think that a barangay election is just a simple election, when in fact, tensions are higher because relationships are tighter,” she said. “Because of this [automated election system], the voting process is improved in all levels.”

In January, Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr. called on the Comelec to study the possibility of automating the 2023 barangay polls to ensure a faster proclamation of winners and fewer errors in the reading of ballots.

The poll body heeded Barzaga’s suggestion following the commission’s meeting with the House suffrage committee, but limited the automated elections to three barangays due to logistics and budgetary concerns.

The Comelec has expressed hopes that the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in 2025 would be fully automated. – Rappler.com