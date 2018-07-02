Manuel Torres allegedly paid P100,000 to self-confessed gunman Omar Mallari to kill Father Richmond Nilo

Published 11:06 AM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Monday, July 2, the arrest of the alleged mastermind in the killing of Nueva Ecija Priest Fr Richmond Nilo.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde in a press briefing identified the suspect as Manuel Torres, who allegedly hired a killer to shoot Father Nilo.

Albayalde said it was arrested "self-confessed gunman" Omar Mallari who pointed to Torres as the person who "hired" him to kill Nilo.

Police earlier arrested Adell Milan, but released him later after finding out that they caught the wrong suspect. (READ: PNP got the wrong guy – grandma of accused in Fr Nilo murder)

Cops said they tracked down Torres and found firearms illegally in his possession.

Torres, the PNP said, denied that he knew Mallari, and refused to talk about the accusations against him.

According to Central Luzon police director Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus, Torres promised to pay Mallari P100,000 to kill Nilo. Only P80,00 has been paid to Mallari, Corpus said.

The Central Luzon top cop said Torres wanted Nilo killed because the priest supported a rape case against his nephew, Christopher Torres. – Rappler.com