The actress announces that her brother Cesar 'Chet' Cuneta, a pilot, aims to follow in the footsteps of their late father Pablo Cuneta

Published 1:15 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cesar "Chet" Cuneta, the brother of actress Sharon Cuneta, will run for Pasay City mayor in the 2019 elections.

Sharon announced her brother's political plans in an Instagram post on Monday, July 2, saying that he wants to continue the legacy of their late father Pablo Cuneta, who was a longtime mayor of Pasay City.

Sharon posted a photo of them at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office, where her brother registered as a voter in Pasay City. Voter registration for the 2019 polls resumed on Monday and will last until September 29 this year.

"It took us many, many heart-to-heart talks throughout some time to finally come to this decision. And we made sure that when we came to it, it was with all our hearts and souls. Only with the spirit to serve honestly and with our father Pablo's legacy in mind," Sharon wrote on Instagram.

She added that her brother "is giving up his 32 years of his career as a hardworking pilot to serve the people of Pasay City," and she will be "110% behind him."

"He will make sure na ang lahat ng kikitain ng Pasay ay mapupunta sa pagpaganda, pagpapaunlad ng Pasay, at sa mga tao ng Pasay. Ako mismo ay kasama niyang magbabantay," Sharon said.

(He will make sure that all of Pasay's earnings will go toward making the city progressive, and will be for the benefit of the people. I myself will be by his side.)

– Rappler.com