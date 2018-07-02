Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the Department of Health focused on hands-only CPR training for this year's National Disaster Resilience Month as people can easily learn it to save lives

Published 3:25 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, July 2, launched its hands-only cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) program in time for National Disaster Resilience Month this July.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the DOH focused on hands-only CPR this year as it is a life-saving measure that people can easily learn.

"I call on everyone to support and actively participate in disaster preparedness initiatives so that you will know what to do in case there is a disaster or emergency. Learn hands-only CPR. It may mean life or death for you or your loved ones," he said.

The practice, according to Duque, can increase survival rates by 50% before professional help arrives.

The DOH also decided to feature hands-only CPR training as heart attacks are a leading cause of death in the Philippines. The World Health Organization (WHO) also said it was a top cause of death worldwide.

Duque added that the DOH's goal is to teach at least one member per family how to perform hands-only CPR at 120 beats per minute.

Aside from this, the DOH also received minimum initial service packages (MISPs) for maternal and reproductive health from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to UNFPA country representative Klaus Beck, the packages can be used to train individuals on how to provide maternal and reproductive care in times of emergencies.

Duque also led the DOH in its oath taking for the agency's projects during National Disaster Resilience Month.

