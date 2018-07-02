In the Consultative Committee's draft federal constitution, there will be 18 regions to be led by a regional governor elected by their regional legislative assembly

Published 5:10 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Days before submitting their draft constitution to President Rodrigo Duterte, the Consultative Committee (Con-Com) finalized its proposed delineation of exclusive powers of the federal government and the regions.

This distribution of powers is critical to the federal constitution as it shows clearly how powers that used to be with the national government will now be the sole purview of the 18 proposed federated regions.

The exclusive powers for the federal government and regional governments are listed below, based on a presentation made by Con-Com spokesman Ding Generoso on Monday, July 2.

Exclusive powers of regional governments:

Socioeconomic development planning

Creation of sources of revenue

Financial administration and management

Tourism, investment, and trade development

Infrastructure, public utilities, and public works

Economic zones

Land use and housing

Justice system

Local government units

Business permits and licenses

Municipal waters

Indigenous peoples' rights and welfare

Culture and language development

Sports development

Parks and recreation

Exclusive powers of federal government:

Defense, security of land, sea, and air territory

Foreign affairs

International trade

Customs and tariffs

Citizenship, immigration, and naturalization

National socioeconomic planning

Monetary policy and federal fiscal policy, banks, currency

Competition and competition regulation bodies

Inter-regional infrastructure and public utilities, including telecommunications and broadband networks

Postal service

Time regulation, standards of weights and measures

Promotion and protection of human rights

Basic education

Science and technology

Regulation and licensing of professions

Social security benefits

Federal crimes and justice system

Law and order

Civil, family, property, and commercial laws, except as may otherwise be provided for in the Constitution

Prosecution of graft and corruption cases

Intellectual property

Elections

Powers not listed above are considered "reserved" powers and will be given to the federal government, said Generoso.

This proposed distribution of powers aims to give regional governments more control over their economy and overall development, given the unique needs, resources, and culture of each region.

"We want regions to look into their strengths and weaknesses, look at the resources they have and plan their economic program," said Generoso.

18 regions

The Con-Com decided to retain, for the most part, today's regional configuration when it came up with its number of proposed federated regions.

In total, there will be 18 federated regions to today's 17. The addition is the proposed "Negrosanon federated region" composed of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and the province of Siquijor. The Negros Island Region was dissolved by Duterte in August 2017, citing lack of funds.

Of the 18, 16 are "symmetrical" regions, meaning they will all have the same types of powers and structure.

But the Bangsamoro and Cordillera regions will be "asymmetrical" regions, or regions with more powers and a different structure owing to their "ethnic or identity-based demands," said Generoso.



He could not yet provide the list of federated regions.

The proposed federal system means that the national government will no longer directly supervise all provinces, cities, and towns, as it does today.

Instead, the federal government will supervise the 18 regions, while the regional governments will supervise the provinces and cities within their territory.

All regions will be led by a regional governor who will be elected from the regional legislative assembly. This means the public will not directly elect their governor. They, however, will elect their representative to the regional legislative assembly, the pool from which the governor will be chosen.

The winning governor's running mate will automatically be the regional deputy governor. – Rappler.com