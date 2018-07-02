Davao City police chief Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum says Sidik Salilama Amiril's aides told cops their boss was targeted because of a rido (clan feud) in Maguindanao

Published 6:14 PM, July 02, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A politician's helper was killed in an attack believed to be aimed at his boss aboard his car Monday afternoon, July 2.

Berry Adas died after being shot in the head, the Davao City police said in a spot report Monday.



Meanwhile, Sidik Salilama Amiril, an assemblyman of Maguindanao's second district in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), survived the ambush as he was inside his bullet proof pickup.

Police said the car in which Amiril was fired at by unidentified men riding a gray SUV, was backed up by another motorcycle at around 2:30 pm. The vehicle which Amaril was in passed through Cornor Macopa, Chico Street, Ciudad Esperanza, Davao City, when they were fired at.

Speaking to Rappler, Davao City police chief Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum said Amiril's aides told cops their boss was targeted because of a rido (clan feud) in Maguindanao. (READ: Group warns of revenge killings, rise in clan feuding in Marawi)

Pressed by cops to name the family, Tagum said Amiril refused to name them, but only indicated that they are fellow Muslims.

Amiril's driver, Moktar Adam, and two others were left unhurt in the incident, the police added.



The police said it is now investigating the apparent ambush.



Amiril was previously named in a 2017 arrest warrant, according to a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) statement.



PDEA claimed the politician was an alleged member of an illegal drug group operating in Cotabato City. His name was also part of an Anti-Money Laundering Council’s (AMLC) list of drug personalities under financial investigation.

Earlier on Monday, Tanauan City, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili was shot dead during the weekly flag raising ceremony in front of city hall. – with a report from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com