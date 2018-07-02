Videos catch the final moments of Tanauan Mayor Antonio Halili

Published 8:15 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Standing and singing before the flag, employees of the Tanauan City Hall were just about to reach the end of the national anthem when they heard a gunshot and saw their mayor clutching his chest as he collapsed on the floor.

Antonio Halili had been shot, staggering before he laid down on his back. The employees screamed and took cover.

These last few seconds of Mayor Halili before he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital were all caught on video from different angles.

The first viral video came from the city public information officer Gerry Laresma, who uploaded a video of the flag ceremony where the person recording stood just a few meters from the mayor.

The video shook from the cameraman's shudder when the shot was heard. It only momentarily panned toward Halili, already lying motionless and surrounded by his aides.

A CCTV video showed Halili clutching his chest before staggering down, with the crowd dispersing. Despite the wide angle of the CCTV, the gunman was not in sight. (LOOK: 'Sniper hole' of Tanauan Mayor Halili's killer)

By Rappler's count, Halili is the 9th mayor shot dead during the presidency of Davao mayor-turned-president Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: 'Duterte of Batangas'?: Slain Tanauan mayor and his 'iron fist')

He was stripped of his supervising powers over the city's police force in November 2017, after he was linked by the government to the illegal drugs trade. – with a report by Eloisa Lopez/Rappler.com