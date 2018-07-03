Phivolcs says no damage is expected from the earthquake on Tuesday, July 3, but there will be aftershocks

Published 1:25 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off Nasugbu, Batangas at 12:25 pm on Tuesday, July 3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.5, then later downgraded it to 5.2.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected, but there will be aftershocks.

The earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV – Lubang and Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III - Buco, Talisay, Tumaway, and Calatagan, Batangas; Quezon City; Mandaluyong City; Clark, Pampanga; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Looc and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; Tanza and Maragondon, Cavite

Intensity II - City of Manila; Parañaque City; Plaridel and Malolos, Bulacan

