Task Force Bangon Marawi spokesperson Kristoffer Purisima says the government is looking for 'the most qualified and competent developer' for the Marawi rehabilitation project

Published 4:06 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even as it searches for a new developer to rebuild Marawi's most affected area (MAA), Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) said it remained confident that the project will be completed by December 2021.

“The project will still be completed as planned, by December 2021. The government is exercising utmost prudence to ensure that the Maranaos will get the most qualified and competent developer to deliver this very important project,” TFBM Spokesperson Kristoffer Purisima told Rappler.

"TFBM is on track with our target completion of 4th Quarter 2021 despite negotiation with a new developer," Purisima added.

Construction efforts were again hit with delays when the Chinese-led Bangon Marawi Consortium (BMC) was disqualified on June 27, after it was discovered that it had no financial capacity to undertake the massive project. (READ: Chinese-led Bangon Marawi Consortium disqualified due to fund shortage)

The Bangon Marawi Selection Committee is checking another Chinese group, Power Construction Corporation of China or PowerChina.

Should PowerChina successfully prove its legal, technical, and financial capacity to carry out the project, the selection committee will move on to negotiations, which may be reached before the end of the July 2018.

Purisima also said the project will go through the Swiss Challenge.

What’s expected in the coming months

Meanwhile, part of the work TFBM in coming months includes clearing barangays in the MAA of unexploded ordnances and addressing residents’ land concerns. (READ: Messy land ownership in Marawi complicates rehabilitation)

Purisima said short term projects in the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program will also proceed within the year – projects focused on reconstruction, housing, health services, and business and livelihood development.

Rehabilitation efforts are estimated to cost about P64 to P65 billion, P17.2 of which will be used for the redevelopment of the MAA.

Of the amount, P47 billion will cover the areas outside the MAA and projects in the nearby towns of Butig and Piagapo, Lanao del Sur. (READ: How government has allocated funds for Marawi rehabilitation)

Purisima also assured the public that the government’s consultations with Marawi residents and other stakeholders will be considered in negations with PowerChina, if the latter is deemed to be qualified for the project. – Rappler.com