Published 9:08 PM, July 03, 2018

If President Rodrigo Duterte’s first year was a disruption, year two is an overdose.

His propensity to shock and scandalize reaches new heights.

On the political front, institutions like the media, the judiciary, and the church take the brunt of his incessant attacks.

His economic vision takes shape: a China-friendly economy that is facing its biggest challenge in the form of rising inflation and a plummeting peso.

– Rappler.com