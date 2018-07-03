Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Sarangani
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Glan, Sarangani at 5:59 pm on Tuesday, July 3.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.8, then later downgraded it to 5.6.
Phivolcs said no damage is expected, but there will be aftershocks.
The earthquake was felt in the following areas:
- Intensity V - Glan, Malapatan, Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato
- Intensity IV - Mati City; Davao City; Sta Cruz, Davao del Sur
Earlier on Tuesday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off Nasugbu, Batangas at 12:25 pm. There was also no damage, but aftershocks are expected from that tremor as well. – Rappler.com