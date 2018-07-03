Phivolcs says no damage is expected from the earthquake on Tuesday, July 3, but there will be aftershocks

Published 7:05 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Glan, Sarangani at 5:59 pm on Tuesday, July 3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.8, then later downgraded it to 5.6.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected, but there will be aftershocks.

The earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity V - Glan, Malapatan, Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Mati City; Davao City; Sta Cruz, Davao del Sur

Earlier on Tuesday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off Nasugbu, Batangas at 12:25 pm. There was also no damage, but aftershocks are expected from that tremor as well. – Rappler.com