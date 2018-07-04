The Calabarzon police asks the help of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to 'study and enhance' the video clips to get a clear look of the faces of the suspects and the features of their motorcycle

Published 4:49 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) counted 3 suspects in the killing of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija mayor Ferdinand Bote, Calabarzon police director Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus announced on Wednesday, July 4.

"Based on the recovered CCTV footages, we saw 3 suspects going to the crime scene and onboard a motorcycle," Corpus said in a mix of English and Filipino in a Camp Crame press conference.

The PNP, however, could not identify the suspects because the video clips in their possession were either too far or had low resolutions.

The Calabarzon top cop said they have asked the help of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to "study and enhance" the clips so the cops can get a clear look of their faces and the features of the motorcycle they boarded. (READ: 4 killed a day by riding-in-tandem gunmen in the Philippines)

Bote was shot dead on Tuesday, July 4, just after the Toyota Fortuner he rode was leaving the Cabanatuan office of the National Irrigation Administration. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

Bote was gunned down just after the assassination of Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili. (READ: Mayors, vice mayors killed under Duterte gov't)

According to Corpus, cops recovered 18 bullet slugs from the crime scene where Bote was shot.

The investigation on the mayorr's ambush is currently led by the PNP's own special investigation task group. – Rappler.com