(3rd UPDATE) 'The rape of Pepsi Paloma' and 'Was Pepsi Paloma murdered?' written by United States-based columnist Rodel Rodis are no longer available on Inquirer.net

Published 7:18 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Online news site Inquirer.net has taken down contributed articles tagging Senate President Vicente Sotto III in alleged attempt to whitewash the rape case of sexy actress Pepsi Paloma, a minor, in 1982.

As of Wednesday, July 4, the articles "The rape of Pepsi Paloma" and "Was Pepsi Paloma murdered?" written by United States-based columnist Rodel Rodis are no longer available on the news site.

Similarly, a March 2016 news article on Sotto's denial that he used his political affiliation to influence the court decision on the rape case was also removed.

Original links to the articles, when clicked, now redirect readers to the homepage of the Inquirer.

In statement, Inquirer.net management said: “The articles on the Pepsi Paloma case are currently under review and are unavailable at the moment.”

Rappler sent a text message to get Sotto's comment, but we have yet to receive a reply.

In a May 29 letter bearing the Senate of the Philippines letterhead, Sotto asked Inquirer.net to take down the said articles. After this, Sotto announced that Inquirer.net would delete the articles, which he said were libelous.

The actress, then 14 years old, accused Sotto's brother Vic Sotto and friends Joey de Leon and Ritchie d' Horsey of raping her. Sotto, before he ventured into politics, was part of the comedic trio Tito, Vic, and Joey.

In late June, the Inquirer said it would defer using future articles by Rodis, pending the outcome of the inquiry into his old Pepsi Paloma write-ups.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) had called Sotto's request a "brazen attempt to suppress freedom of the press and of expression."

In February 2016, Sotto threatened to sue Rappler and columnist Sylvia Claudio if the news site does not take down a January 2016 opinion piece titled "Magnanakaw' sa Senado." The piece was about the P1-billion allocation for contraceptives that was removed from the national budget.

Rappler did not take down this piece. – Rappler.com