Public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon are allowed to charge P9 for the first 4-kilometer ride

Published 8:40 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Starting afternoon of Thursday, July 5, jeepney drivers in 3 regions can charge a minimum fare of P9, from the current P8.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday night, July 4, approved a provisional fare increase of P1 for the first 4 kilometers for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada told reporters on Wednesday that the fare hike can be implemented once an official order is released.

"Dapat lumabas ang order (The order should be out first) before the same can be implemented," Lizada said.

PUJ drivers and operators filed a petition back in September 2017, asking the LTFRB to increase the minimum fare to P10, citing higher fuel prices.

The LTFRB held 12 hearings on the fare hike petition before reaching a decision on Wednesday night. – Rappler.com