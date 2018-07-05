April 27 is now a special working public holiday nationwide and a non-working holiday for the city of Lapu-Lapu in Cebu

Published 9:26 AM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As promised during his presidential campaign, President Rodrigo Duterte declared, through a law, every April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day in commemoration of the Bisaya hero.

Republic Act No 114040, signed last June 29, states that April 27 is a special working public holiday for the country as a whole, and a special non-working holiday for Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

The holiday commemorates the victory of Lapu-Lapu and his men over the Spaniards, led by Ferdinand Magellan, during the Battle of Mactan on Apri 27, 1521.

Duterte had promised to declare a special day for Lapu-Lapu – said to be the first Filipino to resist Spanish colonial rule – during a campaign sortie in Cebu City.

In April 2017, Duterte created the Order of Lapu-Lapu, a set of awards to be given to government officials, personnel, and private citizens "in recognition of invaluable or extraordinary service in relation to a campaign or advocacy of the President." – Rappler.com