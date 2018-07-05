Cases in these Metro Manila cities now breach the average number in the last 5 years

Published 11:58 AM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Thursday, July 5, declared a leptospirosis outbreak in some barangays in Quezon City, Taguig, Pasig, Parañaque, Navotas, Mandaluyong, and Malabon.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the number of cases here was now higher than average over the last 5 years.

“These are already considered outbreaks because they have already breached the epidemic threshold, which means that the cases reported now in these cities and baranagays – as i have stated them one by one – they have already gone past the number or the average number for the last 5 years,” he said.

Rappler confirmed this with Health Undersecretary Enrique Domingo.

The DOH previously recorded a 60% increase in leptospirosis cases and 38 fatalities in the National Capital Region as of July 1. (FAST FACTS: What is leptospirosis?)

Nationwide, the DOH also recorded a 41% increase with 1,040 cases recorded as of June 16.

Duque earlier attributed the rise in cases to the continuous heavy rain and poor garbage collection in barangays.

He urged local government units to enforce strict garbage collection and to drain potentially contaminated waters.

The DOH earlier said it was pre-positioning medicines to regions nationwide to respond to the increased number of cases.

Duque reminded the public earlier that leptospirosis is a preventable disease “for as long as everyone does his part.” – Rappler.com