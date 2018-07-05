The Commission on Human Rights urges the Philippine National Police 'to open a transparent investigation' to hold the perpetrators accountable

Published 3:25 PM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Thursday, July 5, said it has initiated its own investigation into a viral video showing cops strip-searching drug suspects.

The video, given to ABS-CBN News, showed 4 police officers chuckling as they strip-searched drug suspects at a Makati City police station in March 2017.

"It is alarming that even after we have passed a law against torture, incidents such as this continue to happen in closed quarters, especially that police officers are involved," CHR Commissioner Gwen Gana said in a statement.

Signed in 2009, Republic Act (RA) No. 9745 or the Anti-Torture Act penalizes mental and psychological torture committed against a person by a state agent or authority which could "affect or confuse the mind and/or undermine a person's dignity and morale."

Among the types of psychological torture the law prohibits is "shame infliction, such as stripping the person naked."

The commission urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the incident and impose a punishment harsher than suspension.

"We urge the PNP to open a transparent investigation on the case where perpetrators will be accountable beyond mere suspension from their duty for violating RA 9745," Gana said.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde earlier announced that he has sacked 4 cops seen in the video, adding that what they did was a clear violation of police procedures. – Rappler.com