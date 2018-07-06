(UPDATED) The provisional increase is effective immediately upon the issuance of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board order

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, July 6, released the order for the recently approved P9-minimum fare for jeepneys.

The Board approved a P1-provisional fare increase in public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon on Wednesday night, July 4. There will be no increase in succeeding kilometers.

The provisional increase is effective immediately upon issuance of the order. It was not signed by Board Member Aileen Lizada.

Hours before the order was released on Friday, the LTFRB appealed to jeepney drivers not to charge the higher fare yet as it was not effective without the issuance of the order.

"Umaapela ang LTFRB sa mga jeepney drivers na 'wag muna maningil ng P9 hangga't hindi lumalabas ang order. Kapag ito ay ginawa, maaring maharap sa reklamong overcharging," LTFRB said in a statement Friday morning.

(The LTFRB is appealing to the jeepney drivers not to charge the P9 [fare] while the order is not yet released. If they do this, they may face overcharging complaints.)

Jeepney drivers who charged a P9-minimum fare in the absence of the LTFRB order may face overcharging, and a P5,000-fine for the first offense.

PUJ drivers and operators filed a petition in September 2017, asking the LTFRB to increase the minimum fare to P10, citing higher fuel prices.

The LTFRB held 12 hearings on the fare hike petition before reaching a decision on Wednesday night. – Rappler.com