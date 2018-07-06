'In other words, elect a president before you make the transition from unitary to federal. I would be willing to accept the proposal,' Duterte says in his speech at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on Friday, July 6.

Published 9:29 PM, July 06, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte urged the body tasked with preparing a draft for the proposed federal constitution to ensure that the version limits his power to run for the highest position again.

Duterte said this would be his proposal to the Consultative Committee (Con-Com) led by former Chief Justice Reynato Puno.

Puno, according to Duterte, can suggest to “make my term co-terminus with the beginning of the draft constitution.”

“In other words, elect a president before you make the transition from unitary to federal. I would be willing to accept the proposal,” Duterte said in his speech at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City Friday night, July 6.

Under the current draft constitution, Duterte is allowed to run again as president and potentially stay in power for 8 more years.

But the President clarified his disinterest in staying in power.

“Sorry to disappoint you. Excuse me. Hindi ako ganoon,” he said. (I'm not like that.)

Con-Com member Julio Teehankee, who made the interpretation of the draft, said incumbent officials like Duterte can run under a new constitution which he compared it like “a reboot.”

The current 1987 Constitution bans Duterte, including Vice President Leni Robredo to a re-election. – Rappler.com