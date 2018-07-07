Published 1:55 PM, July 07, 2018
Updated 1:55 PM, July 07, 2018
OUT. Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Uruguay and Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 30, 2018. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP
TRADITION. People prepare to catch offerings thrown by Tengger tribe people into the crater of Bromo volcano to in Probolinggo, East Java province, on June 30, 2018, as part of Yadnya Kasada festival which falls on the 14th day of the Kasada month based on the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. Photo by Juni Kriswanto/AFP
LEPTO WARD. The NKTI hospital in Quezon City on June 30, 2018, converts its basketball gym to accommodate the growing number of admitted leptospirosis patients. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
HAPPY EVER AFTER. A gay couple proudly displays wedding rings after tying the knot during the Metro Manila Pride March at the Marikina Sports complex on June 30, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
OUTDOOR CONFESSION BOOTH. A Catholic priest hears a confession during the annual celebration of "Icon of the Mother of Perpetual Help" in the forest near the village of Dubok, Minsk, on July 1, 2018. Photo by Sergei Gapon
WILDFIRE. Firefighters watch as flames from the County Fire climb a hillside in Guinda, California, on July 1, 2018. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
POLL WINNER. Newly elected Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the 'Juntos haremos historia' party, cheers his supporters at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City on July 1, 2018, after winning general elections. Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP
BASKETBRAWL. Mathew Wright (L) of the Philipines engage Daniel Kickert of Australia in a brawl during the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on July 2, 2018. Photo by Ted Aljibe/ AFP
FOOD LINE. Children queue for free bread and juice during a feeding program in Baseco, Manila, on July 4, 2018, as President Rodrigo Duterte recently signs into law the establishment of a national feeding program to address hunger and undernutrition. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
NEUTRAL. A football fan with his face painted with the flags of England and Colombia cheers before the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018. Photo by Alexander Nemenov/AFP
GAME ON. US player Serena Williams throws the ball to serve against Bulgaria's Viktoriya during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London, on July 4, 2018. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP
US INDEPENDENCE DAY. People look at the New York skyline lit by the annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks on July 4, 2018, in Weehawken, New Jersey. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP
CASUALTY. A man remains next to the corpse of a relative killed during protests, at his house in Leon, Nicaragua, on July 5, 2018. Photo by Inti Ocon/AFP
REMEMBERING THE 2009 RIOTS. A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colors of the flag of East Turkestan and a hand bearing the colors of the Chinese flag attends a protest of supporters of the mostly Muslim Uighur minority and Turkish nationalists to denounce China's treatment of ethnic Uighur Muslims during a deadly riot in July 2009 in Urumqi, in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, on July 5, 2018. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP
NO TO DRUG TESTING. Parent-leaders belonging to Akbayan party list troop to the Corazon Aquino Elementary School gates in Quezon City on July 5, 2018, to protest the planned drug testing for students as young as 10 years old. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
– Rappler.com