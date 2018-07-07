15

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/3D6998C186C441FB8EA845410F479E0B/img/A522EBA4B72E4CBD915A22CF7C138721/cristiano-ronaldo-world-cup-june-30-2018.jpg

The week in photos: June 30-July 6, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world