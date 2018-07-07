(UPDATED) Vice Mayor Alex Lubigan is the 5th vice mayor killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took office

Published 4:43 PM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Vice Mayor Alex Lubigan of Trece Martires, Cavite, was shot dead on Saturday, July 7, the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Calabarzon confirmed.

According to an initial spot report, Lubigan was on board a black Toyota Hilux when a black Montero fired at the victim's vehicle "and resulted in his unfortunate death."



The incident happened past 3 pm on Saturday in front of the Korean Hospital on Indang Road, Barangay Luciano in Trece Martires.

The police said in an update that ‪a certain Romulo Guillemer, who was with Lubigan, was rushed to the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital, and was in critical condition.

Lubigan's death comes in the same week of the assassinations of two mayors, Antonio Halili of Tanauan City, Batangas; and Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija.

Lubigan is the 5th vice mayor to be killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took office. Lubigan's death brings to 15 the number of mayors and vice mayors killed in the Duterte administration. – With reports from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com