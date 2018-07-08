Mary Rose Ballocanag Trinidad, 53, is the sole survivor in her family after a car crash killed her husband and 4 daughters in Delaware

Published 12:47 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Only the mother of a Filipino-American family survived a car crash on Saturday, July 7 (Manila time), that killed her husband and 4 daughters in the United States.

The Trinidad family was aboard a van on their way home to New Jersey when they figured in a car crash along Delaware highway at Townsend town, according to the Associated Press, CBS News, and other reports.

The family members have been identified as:

Audie Marquez Trinidad, 61, the father Kaitlyn Trinidad, 20 Danna Trinidad, 17 Melissa Trinidad, 13 Allison Trinidad, 13

Only the mother of the family, Mary Rose Ballocanag Trinidad, 53, survived the tragedy. She was injured and was brought to a hospital.

She is reportedly in a stable condition, with authorities expecting her to survive.

To assist Mary Rose in the burial of her family, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched, collecting a total of over $54,000 as of posting time. – Rappler.com