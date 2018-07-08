Fil-Am family figures in U.S. car crash; only mom survives
MANILA, Philippines – Only the mother of a Filipino-American family survived a car crash on Saturday, July 7 (Manila time), that killed her husband and 4 daughters in the United States.
The Trinidad family was aboard a van on their way home to New Jersey when they figured in a car crash along Delaware highway at Townsend town, according to the Associated Press, CBS News, and other reports.
The family members have been identified as:
- Audie Marquez Trinidad, 61, the father
- Kaitlyn Trinidad, 20
- Danna Trinidad, 17
- Melissa Trinidad, 13
- Allison Trinidad, 13
Only the mother of the family, Mary Rose Ballocanag Trinidad, 53, survived the tragedy. She was injured and was brought to a hospital.
She is reportedly in a stable condition, with authorities expecting her to survive.
To assist Mary Rose in the burial of her family, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched, collecting a total of over $54,000 as of posting time. – Rappler.com