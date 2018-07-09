Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, ex-top cop Ronald dela Rosa, and former senator Lito Lapid are among the other probable winners in the senatorial race, if elections were held during the June 15 to 21 polling period

Published 12:40 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reelectionist Senator Grace Poe retained her solo lead in Pulse Asia's latest Ulat ng Bayan survey on the 2019 senatorial elections, released on Monday, July 9.

According to the survey held from June 15 to 21, a small majority of Filipinos (55%) already have a complete slate for the senatorial race.

The poll also showed that if the May 2019 elections were held during the survey period, "all the probable winners are either incumbent or former members of Congress."

Poe is ahead of the pack with a voter preference of 67.4%, followed by former senator and Taguig City Representative Pia Cayetano with 55.7%. Reelectionist Senator Cynthia Villar ranked 3rd to 4th with 50.1% voter preference.

Close behind is presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, ranking 3rd to 5th, with 46.2%.

Reelectionist Senator Juan Edgardo Angara completes the top 5, with 41.9%. He ranked 4th to 8th place.

The probable winners in the Senate race, if elections were held during the survey period, are the following:

1st place: Grace Poe (67.4%)

2nd place: Pia Cayetano (55.7%)

3rd to 4th: Cynthia Villar (50.1%)

3rd to 5th: Sara Duterte Carpio (46.2%)

4th to 8th: Juan Edgardo Angara (41.9%)

5th to 12th: Jinggoy Estrada (37.9%)

5th to 12th: Ronald dela Rosa (37.7%)

5th to 12th: Aquilino Pimentel III (37.7%)

6th to 12th: Nancy Binay (37.1%)

6th to 13th: Sergio Osmeña III (36.6%)

6th to 13th: Lito Lapid (36.2%)

6th to 13th: Joseph Victor Ejercito (35.6%)

6th to 14th: Paolo Benigno Aquino IV (32.1%)

Other names that were earlier floated for the senatorial race ranked outside the Top 12 in the Pulse Asia survey, such as Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, former interior and local government Secretary Manuel Roxas II, Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, actress Agot Isidro, and former president Gloria Macapagal Arryo.

The survey was conducted among 1,800 registered voters nationwide, with an error margin of ±2%. It has error margins of ±6 for Metro Manila, ±3 in the rest of Luzon, and ±5 each for the Visayas and Mindanao, all at a 95% confidence level. – Rappler.com