The Bureau of Immigration has to answer for P869 million in lost profit for not collecting express lane fees in 2017 – a big inter-agency problem that caused resignations within the bureau last year

Published 5:50 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It seems President Rodrigo Duterte's new year’s gift to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) did not end the express lane fee saga that caused so many problems for the bureau last year.

The Commission on Audit (COA) wants the BI to explain why it did not collect express lane fees in 2017. State auditors said it resulted in a profit loss for the government amounting to P869 million.

“The termination of the said collections resulted in the loss of income on the part of the government that could have been utilized for the improvement of the economy,” said COA.

What happened? At the start of 2017, Duterte vetoed the use of the express lane fees to augment the salaries of Immigration workers and officers, ending decades of such practice.

The usage of express lane fees as overtime pay was the brainchild of the late Miriam Defensor Santiago to augment the salaries of immigration workers, whose salary packages remain low due to an outdated Immigration law.

Because of the slashed pay, many Immigration workers and officers resigned.

It became an inter-agency problem that went as high as Malacañang, because Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno was convinced allowing express lane fees to pay for salaries breeds the ground for corruption.

In the end, the BI prevailed because just before New Year 2018, Duterte said he was restoring the practice of using express lane fees to augment the salaries.

What’s the problem? When Duterte vetoed the practice at the start of 2017, he did not order the BI to stop collecting the fees. The president just said that the collections shall go to the national treasury and not to the BI’s general fund.

According to the 2017 audit report of the BI, the bureau stopped collecting the fees altogether.

In its response to COA, the bureau said they stopped collecting the fees since they can no longer be used to augment their salaries.

Because the augmentation also came in the form of overtime pay; the bureau said they stopped asking workers to render overtime work.

“Upon learning that the appeal for reconsideration of the Bureau will unlikely be approved, the office hours was adjusted to 8:00AM to 5:00PM. In this case, the Bureau discontinued the collection of the said fee since its purpose has been revoked,” the BI said, according to COA.

COA said the BI did not follow Duterte’s veto instructions, and they must justify that too.

“We recommended that Management submit an explanation/justification for non-compliance with the President’s veto message on the recognition of all collections from express lane charges as income of the General Fund,” said the COA.

“In the future, Management should also consider the effects of its decision in the government as a whole,” the COA added.

Duterte has nudged the Congress to enact a new Immigration Law, which will update salary packages of workers and is seen as the permanent solution to the problem. – Rappler.com