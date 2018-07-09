The Bangsamoro Transition Commission, some members of which belong to political families, has strongly opposed the ban on dynasties, saying is a 'clear violation' of a person's right to vote and be voted

Published 4:59 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The joint panel finalizing the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law has deleted the measure's anti-dynasty provision.

Three members of the bicameral conference committee confirmed this to Rappler on Monday, July 9, during the first day of closed-door deliberations.

The contingent of the bicam initially discussed the deletion without Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who pushed for it during the Senate discussions. Members, however, decided to wait for Drilon before finalizing the removal.

Drilon later on arrived and reportedly did not oppose the majority’s decision, supposedly saying he would not defend the provision in the Senate bill, as it is “absolutely nothing” and lacks teeth. There is no counterpart line in House Bill 6475. (READ: Experts suggest compromise for Congress: Regulate, not ban, dynasties)

Section 15 of Senate Bill 1717 states that “no Party Representative should be related within the second (2nd) civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to a District Representative or another Party Representative in the same Parliament.”

The Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC), some members of which belong to political families, has strongly opposed it.

In a previous Senate hearing, members of the BTC opposed the inclusion, saying it is another “experiment” in the region. They said it is a “clear violation of equal protection clause” or the right of every person to vote and be voted.

They questioned why it would only be implemented in the Bangsamoro when it is mandated in the 1987 Constitution.

Dynasties-poverty correlation

But Ateneo School of Government Dean Ronald Mendoza had said there is a need for an anti-dynasty provision in the draft BBL or else the Bangsamoro state would be another failure just like the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which it seeks to replace.

Citing data, Mendoza earlier said 3 of the 5 poorest provinces in the country come from ARMM, and they have a high share of “fat dynasties” or political families whose members are in several elective positions all at the same time. These are Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Sulu.

Mendoza said the opposition to a dynasty ban does not come from the public but from politicians that would be directly affected.

“The people there can no longer challenge leaders because they have captured everything. Your education, healthcare, job – they're leaving everything up to traditional politics, political clans. So the people would not speak out and say they are against fat dynasty. We cannot expect them to fight. We must fight for them,” he said in mix of English and Filipino.

It is not be the first time that such a provision would be introduced in a law, however. Republic Act 10742, or the Sangguniang Kabataan reform law, prohibits relatives of government officials up to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from running for the youth councils. – Rappler.com