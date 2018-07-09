President Rodrigo Duterte agrees to a 'moratorium on statements about the Church' after meeting with CBCP president Archbishop Romulo Valles, says Malacañang

Published 5:45 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to controversial remarks about the Catholic Church, President Rodrigo Duterte will hold his tongue.

This was supposedly the promise made by the Chief Executive to Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Archbishop Romulo Valles on Monday, July 9, according to Malacañang.

"PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) agreed to a moratorium on statements about the Church after the meeting," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Duterte and Valles met at around 4 pm in Malacañang on Monday.

Lasting around 30 minutes, the meeting involved only the two officials.

Valles, who is archbishop of Davao, has known Duterte since the latter's days as Davao City mayor.

In recent weeks, various Catholic Church leaders and religious groups, including Christian groups and their leaders, criticized Duterte for calling God stupid over the Bible creation story and the Last Supper.

The criticism did not stop Duterte from continuing his tirades against the religion. He, however, formed a 4-man committee to dialogue with religious groups. (READ: Bishop warns vs propaganda in Duterte admin's talks with churches) – Rappler.com