'VFF intentionally engaged in conduct that constituted serious violations of the terms of its agreement,' says the United States Agency for International Development

Published 3:12 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) stood by its claim that Philippine anti-trafficking organization Visayan Forum Foundation (VF) committed fraud when it “intentionally falsified and altered documents.”

In a statement sent Tuesday, August 7, USAID said it “adheres to the conclusions of its internal decision-making process, and continues to endorse findings of the OIG’s [USAID Inspector General] investigation regarding VFF’s non-compliance with U.S. legal and regulatory requirements.”

In a statement sent to media last month, VF said it received official communication from USAID Suspending and Debarring Official Clinton White in April 2018, informing the group that the proposed disqualification case filed against it had been terminated due to lack of evidence.

USAID, however, said it continues to endorse findings of its internal investigation and that it has “zero tolerance for any fraud, waste, or abuse in connection with its programming.”

“VFF intentionally engaged in conduct that constituted serious violations of the terms of its agreement,” they added.

In 2012, Visayan Forum was accused of producing fake receipts and documents to justify the spending of some P200 million in aid. (READ: USAID sues PH's top trafficking fighter)

Rappler has reached out to Visayan Forum for comment but has not received a response as of posting.

Funding

VF also earlier said that USAID notified the group in a separate letter that it was never excluded from the list of qualified organizations that could receive aid, despite the case filed against it.

USAID confirmed this and said while it proposed to declare VF ineligible for funds from the US government in November 2013, this did not result in debarment because of "other administrative circumstances."

However, it reiterated that its findings stand.

“VFF’s willful violations of its statutory and regulatory requirements were so serious and compelling that USAID proposed to declare the VFF ineligible from receiving U.S. government funds for five years (called a 'debarment') on November 4, 2013,” USAID said.

They added, “While that specific process did not result in a debarment because of other administrative circumstances, USAID stands by its finding that VFF violated USAID’s procurement policies through the intentional falsification and alteration of documents.”

USAID also said that along with the US government it would continue its partnership with the Philippine government "based on trust and honesty".

Before allegations of fraud surfaced in 2012, Visayan Forum and USAID were longtime partners against human trafficking. (READ: Visayan Forum: From U.S. 'hero' to foe)

The US State Department in 2008 also named Maria Cecilia Flores-Oebanda, VF founding president and executive director, an anti-trafficking hero.

In 2016, the Department of Justice in the Philippines dismissed USAID's case against Visayan Forum due to lack of evidence. – Rappler.com