President Rodrigo Duterte, however, wants amendments in the document's transitory provisions before he endorses it to the legislature

Published 8:45 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said he will endorse to Congress the draft constitution of the Consultative Committee (Con-Com), save for the transitory provisions which he wants revised.

Con-Com spokesman Ding Generoso said this was the Chief Executive's decision during his meeting with the committee's members on Monday, July 9, at Malacañang. (READ: Highlights of Consultative Committee's draft federal constitution)

"At the meeting of the President with Con-Com members after receiving the draft Constitution, the President said he is approving and endorsing the draft Constitution en toto," said Generoso.

"He (President Duterte) meant the rest of the Constitution but with changes in the transitory provisions."

The changes requested by Duterte will be inputted in the draft in time for its submission to Congress.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Duterte wants the transitory provisions to state that a new "transition president" will be elected right after the ratification of a new constitution.

The provisions, as submitted by the Con-Com, currently state that Duterte will lead the Federal Transition Commission which would serve until June 30, 2022.

Duterte said he doesn't want to wait that long before stepping down. He would rather relinquish his post as soon as the constitution is ratified, which Con-Com chairman Reynato Puno recommends should take place in May 2019.

– Rappler.com