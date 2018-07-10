The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency wants to set up 'homey facilities' for street children addicted to solvent, where they can learn skills and receive counseling

Published 1:11 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) continued to set its sights on minors in pursuit of the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal drugs, as it announced a plan to "rescue" street children hooked on solvent.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 10, PDEA bared its plan to launch its "Sagip Batang Solvent (Save Children Addicted to Solvent)" project.

PDEA chief Aaron Aquino said in the statement said the project aims to create "homey facilities" for rescued street children. (READ: Drug addiction is a health problem. Somebody please tell the President.)

"What these children need is a sense of belonging. They belong to their homes under their parents’ care, and in schools where they are supposed to learn and grow, not in the streets where they are left to fend for themselves," Aquino said.

PDEA is mulling interventions such as in-house schooling, talent and skills development, counseling and values formation, volunteer programs, and livelihood training.

The agency also said the project is rooted in Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

RA 9344, however, already provides for detention and rehabilitation centers for children called "Youth Rehabilitation Centers" – "24-hour residential care facilities" managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and government-accredited non-governmental organizations.

PDEA has formed a technical working group to flesh out the details of the plan. Even before the project has been finalized and approved, PDEA has already called on private companies to invest in the project as part of their corporate social responsibility.

PDEA is set to hold meetings with the DSWD, the Department of Health, and the Commission on Human Rights on the project.

The agency is also pushing for mandatory drug testing for 10-year-old students, as part of the government's fight against illegal drugs. The Department of Education is opposed to the proposal, saying this is against the law. – Rappler.com