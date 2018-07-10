Police have just arrived at the scene of the attack

MANILA, Philippines – A shooting incident occurred at the Archbishop's Residence in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 10.

This was confirmed to Rappler by staff of police City Director Senior Superintendent Royina Garma in a phone interview. According to Garma's staff, cops have just arrived at the scene and have yet to establish details of the attack.

Cebu's archbishop is Jose Palma, a vocal critic of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines. (READ: Cebu archbishop hits EJKs ahead of EDSA procession)

The incident happened a day after a meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and the head of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines in Malacañang.

More to follow. – Rappler.com