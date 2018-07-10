The proposed P3.757-trillion budget for 2019 is smaller than the 2018 budget of P3.77 trillion

Published 1:55 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the proposed 2019 national budget, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In a text message on Tuesday, July 10, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that Duterte approved the proposed budget "as presented."

"[T]he P3.757-trillion national budget for 2019 was approved by the President and the Cabinet as presented. The meeting was adjourned at 2 am," Diokno said.

The proposed P3.757-trillion budget for 2019 is smaller than the 2018 budget of P3.77 trillion. – Rappler.com