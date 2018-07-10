Barangay Kalunasan Councilor Roel Mabano is shot dead near their barangay hall in Cebu City

Published 3:47 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Roel Mabano, a councilor for Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City, has been shot dead on Tuesday, July 10, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed to Rappler in a text message.

According to Tumulak, Mabano was shot dead near the Kalunasan Barangay Hall Tuesday afternoon by an unidentified gunman who was rode a motorcycle.

Tumulak said Mabano used to be a policeman before plunging into local politics.

Mabano's killing follows a shootout inside the Archbishop's Residence in Cebu City, which resulted in the death of a gunman who reportedly wanted to see Archbishop Jose Palma.

In a broadcast by SunStar Cebu, police are shown still processing the crime scene of Mabano's killing.

More to follow. – Rappler.com