Published 4:43 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The bicameral conference committee on the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law is nowhere close to finalizing the controversial territory and plebiscite under the BBL, as district representatives strongly opposed the inclusion of 6 towns in Lanao del Norte and 39 barangays in North Cotabato in the Bangsamoro region.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, bicam co-chairman, said the issue is "personal" to district representatives, as they are worried they would lose territory.

“I understand the positions of district congressmen because it's a loss of territory for them and medyo mabigat 'yan and malalim….Diyan medyo madugo (it's a very serious and deep issue. That's where it would be quite contentious)....For them, it's historical,” Zubiri told reporters on Tuesday, July 10.

“May uuwing luhaan on this issue (Someone would go home in tears on the issue). It’s just managing the outcome,” Zubiri said, as he admitted it is unlikely to reach a middleground, as territory is the most contentious issue.

Zubiri also refused to divulge the issues of the district representatives, saying it would be best to ask them.

Among the members of the bicam are Lanao del Norte 1st District Representative Mohamad Dimaporo and Lanao del Norte 2nd District Representative Abdullah Dimaporo. The two are also members of the subcommittee on territory and plebiscite.

Under the Senate and House versions, the following Lanao del Norte towns and North Cotabato barangays (villages) shall vote on whether or not they want to be included in the proposed Bangsamoro State:

Lanao del Norte

Baloi



Munai



Nunungan



Pantar



Tagoloan



Tangcal

North Cotabato:

Barangays Dunguan, Lower Mingading, Tapodoc in Aleosan town



Barangays Manarapan and Nasapian in Carmen town



Barangays Nanga-an, Simbuhay, and Sanggadong in Kabacan town



Barangays Damatulan, Kadigasan, Kadingilan, Kapinpilan, Kudarangan, Central Labas, Malingao, Mudseng, Nabalawag, Olandang, Sambulawan, and Tugal in Midsayap town



Barangays Lower Baguer, Balacayon, Buricain, Datu Binasing, Kadingilan, Matilac, Patot, and Lower Pangangkalan in Pigkawayan town



Barangays Bagoinged, Balatican, S. Balong, S. Balongis, Batulawan, Buliok, Gokotan, Kabasalan, Lagunde, Macabual, and Macasendeg in Pikit town

The two versions, however, differ on the mode of plebiscite. In the Senate version, the 39 villages and 6 municipalities will be automatically included in the Bangsamoro once their residents vote in favor of inclusion.

The House version spelled out two levels of inclusion. First, the village and town residents must vote yes to the inclusion; second, the majority vote in the entire provinces of Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato, respectively, must be in favor of their inclusion as well.

Residents of the 39 barangays and 6 municipalities had twice voted for its inclusion in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which the proposed BBL seeks to replace. But because of the double layer of voting needed, they have not succeeded.

Zubiri said under the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, these areas were given the opportunity to join the region without the approval of the mother units.

Bangsamoro Transition Commission chairperson and Moro Islamic Liberation Front vice chairperson Ghazali Jaafar said on Monday that the MILF preferred the Senate’s proposal.

Jaafar said Moros have long been living in the 6 towns and 39 villages, even before the greater Cotabato province was divided into smaller provinces in the 1960s.

Zubiri said the bicam is set to decide on the issue on Wednesday, July 11. – Rappler.com