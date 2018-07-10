In the survey done June 27-30, satisfaction with the President remains unchanged among wealthier Filipinos. It stays 'very good' among class ABC.

Published 5:38 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte's satisfaction rating fell to its lowest point so far in the latest Social Weather Stations survey.

The 2nd quarter Social Weather report, released on Tuesday, July 10, shows that Duterte's net satisfaction rating reached an all-time low of +45, which is categorized as "good" by SWS.

The survey was conducted from June 27 to 30 through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide.

Duterte's June rating is an 11-point decline from his rating of +56 or "very good" in March. It is lower than his previous lowest score of +48 or "good" in September 2017.

In the June survey, 65% of Filipinos said they are satisfied with him while 20% are dissatisfied. In March, 70% were satisfied and 14% dissatisfied, showing Duterte's gross satisfaction rating fell by 5 percentage points.

The survey was conducted a few days after Duterte called God stupid, drawing the criticism of Catholic Church leaders, Christian and Evangelical churches. The backlash led Duterte to form a 4-man committee to dialogue with religious groups.

The SWS classifies its net satisfaction ratings as follows: +70 and above, "excellent"; +50 to +69, "very good"; +30 to +49, "good"; +10 to +29, "moderate"; +9 to -9, "neutral"; -10 to -29, "poor"; -30 to -49, "bad"; -50 to -69, "very bad"; -70 and below, "execrable."

The sampling error margin for national percentages is ±3% and ±6% for the regional percentages.

Growing dissatisfaction in Metro Manila

Duterte's satisfaction ratings suffered most in Metro Manila among geographic areas and least in Balance of Luzon and Mindanao, his home region.

In Metro Manila, Duterte's rating fell by 20 points. This was followed by an 18-point decline in the Visayas. He suffered 6-point decreases in Mindanao and Balance of Luzon.

The plunges in his Metro Manila and Visayas ratings led to downgrades since the the March survey. In both areas, his grade fell to "good" from its "very good" standing 3 months ago.

As for Balance of Luzon and Mindanao, he retained his grades of "good" and "excellent" respectively, despite the decline.

There was also more dissatisfaction over Duterte in the urban areas than in the rural parts of the country.

Urban net satisfaction in June was at +38, 18 points lower than in March (+56). This led to a downgrade, from "very good" to "good."

While satisfaction among those living in the rural areas declined by 4 points, it remained "very good" (+52).

Class D Filipinos, or the economic class that makes up the bulk of voters, are not as satisfied with the populist President.

It went down by 14 points in June – to +43 from +57 in March. This led to a lower grade of "good" from "very good."

Meanwhile, satisfaction with Duterte remained unchanged among wealthier Filipinos. It stayed "very good" among class ABC. – Rappler.com