President Rodrigo Duterte makes the disparaging remark after Vice President Leni Robredo announced she would unite and lead voices opposing Duterte

Published 7:20 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte disparaged Vice President Leni Robredo's ability to lead the country after she announced she would lead the opposition.

"I don't think she will be ready to govern a country. Reason? Incompetence. She is not capable of running a country like the Philippines," said Duterte on Tuesday, July 10, in an interview with reporters in Clark, Pampanga.

He said he would not resign just so she would become president. If he ever does, it would be "for the people, so they can choose who they want."

Earlier on Tuesday, Robredo had responded to the call of various groups to unite and lead voices opposing Duterte.

The week before, she met with representatives of several groups that staunchly oppose Duterte, like Tindig Pilipinas, Akbayan, Magdalo, and the once-ruling Liberal Party (LP), of which she is chairperson. She agreed in the meeting to be the opposition leader.

