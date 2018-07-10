'We enjoin everyone to pray for the soul of the deceased,' says the Archdiocese of Cebu after a shootout killed a gunman at the Cebu Archbishop's Residence

Published 8:20 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hours after a shootout at his residence, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma called the father of the slain suspect, as his archdiocese sought prayers for the soul of the deceased.

Monsignor Joseph Tan, media liaison of the Archdiocese of Cebu, told Rappler on Tuesday, July 10, "Archbishop Palma is in contact with the father of the deceased."

Asked what time Palma spoke with the suspect's father, Tan said, "This afternoon, around 5 pm."

Tan said he has "no idea of what they spoke about." He said the conversation transpired over the phone "because the archbishop is not yet in Cebu."

Earlier on Tuesday, suspected gunman Jeffrey Cañedo was killed in a shootout with the police at the Cebu Archbishop's Residence.

Cañedo had been looking for Palma, who was in Manila and was on his way to Koronadal City, South Cotabato, for a bishop's ordination. The suspect arrived at the Cebu Archbishop's Residence around 10:40 am on Tuesday.

Citing a female staff member of their archdiocese, Tan said Cañedo "sounded a bit incoherent," and his stories were "here, there, and everywhere," when he was looking for Palma.

The Archdiocese of Cebu also said in its official statement that the man "exhibited unusual behavior."

"We enjoin everyone to pray for the soul of the deceased even as we ask the public to refrain from forming any speculations relating to this incident pending investigation by the police," the Archdiocese of Cebu said.

"Let us make use of this incident as an occasion to pray for peace and conversion of hearts," the archdiocese added. – Rappler.com