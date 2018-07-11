#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 11
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, July 11, due to rain from the southwest monsoon.
Central Luzon
- Zambales - all levels (public and private)
Mimaropa
- Abra de IIog, Occidental Mindoro - all levels (public and private)
- Looc, Occidental Mindoro - all levels (public and private)
- Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro - all levels (public and private)
- Paluan, Occidental Mindoro - all levels (public and private)
- Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - all levels (public and private)
- Sta Cruz, Occidental Mindoro - all levels (public and private)
