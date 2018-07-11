Consultative Committee chairman Reynato Puno personally hands a copy of the draft federal constitution to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

Published 11:55 AM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The leadership of the House of Representatives received a copy of the federal constitution drafted by the Consultative Committee (Con-Com) on Wednesday, July 11.

Con-Com chairman Reynato Puno personally handed the draft federal charter to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez in a brief ceremony held at the latter's office. Present were House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas and other members of the Con-Com.

The document proposes a federal-presidential form of government creating 18 federated regions, including federated regions of the Bangsamoro and Cordillera. It is the product of almost 5 months of work by the 22-member Con-Com. (READ: Highlights of Consultative Committee's draft constitution)

The draft constitution currently states President Rodrigo Duterte would lead the proposed Federal Transition Commission, which would serve until June 30, 2022.

But Duterte said he does not want to wait that long before stepping down from office. Instead, the President said he prefers to relinquish his post as soon as the constitution is ratified, which Puno recommends should occur in May 2019.

Puno, however, said Duterte's wish for a new transition leader complicates matters.

Duterte himself already received a copy of the draft charter on July 9. On the same day, Con-Com spokesperson Ding Generoso said Duterte would endorse the draft constitution to Congress.

Under the 1987 Constitution, Congress has the mandate to propose constitutional revisions. (READ: The problem with Con-Ass? Distrust of Congress)

This means the 17th Congress may opt to accept or reject the Con-Com's draft charter. Lawmakers are also free to adopt certain provisions from the Con-Com's version and introduce other amendments of their own.

The House already approved a joint resolution calling both chambers of Congress to form a Constituent Assembly to amend the charter. But the document remains pending at the committee level in the Senate. – Rappler.com