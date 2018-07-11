Police arrest the suspect, Florencio Suarez, at a routine checkpoint in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur

Published 11:38 AM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A suspect in the killing of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija Mayor Ferdinand Bote has been captured by cops on Wednesday, July 11, just a day after the mayor was buried.

The suspect, identified as Florencio Suarez, was arrested in Barangay Cabasag, Del Gallego, Camarines Sur at around 9:30 am. He was aboard a beige Toyota Avanza with the plate number PGQ 134.

Recovered from him was a caliber .45 pistol allegedly seen in plain view as he was stopped for a checkpoint inspection.

Mayor Bote was gunned down on Tuesday, July 3 in Cabanatuan City.

