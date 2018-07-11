Here's a list of roads that will be closed from July 14 to 15 for the Iglesia ni Cristo's Worldwide Aid to Fight Poverty event

Published 4:40 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several roads will be closed from Saturday, July 14, to Sunday, July 15, for the Iglesia ni Cristo's (INC's) Worldwide Aid to Fight Poverty event at Rizal Park in Manila.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, July 11, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Katigbak Drive, South Drive, and Independence Road will be closed to motorists starting Saturday at 6 pm.

By Sunday, the following areas will be closed off to passing vehicles:

Stretch of Road-10 from Moriones to Delpan Bridge

Stretch of Bonifacio Drive from Delpan Bridge to Katigbak Drive

Stretch of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to P Ocampo

East and Westbound lane from P Burgos from Lagusnilad to Roxas Boulevard

Finance Road from Taft Avenue to P. Burgos

Westbound lane of TM Kalaw from M.H. del Pilar to Roxas Boulevard

Westbound lane of President Quirino Avenue from MH del Pilar to Roxas Boulevard

The MMDA advised motorists to take the following alternative routes during the closure:

All vehicles using the southbound lane of R-10 shall turn left to Moriones St to point of destination

All vehicles coming from Pasay area that will use the northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn right to P Ocampo Street, or use Roxas Boulevard to point of destination

All vehicles coming from Quezon, McArthur, and Jones bridges that will use the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall go straight to Taft Avenue to point of destination

All vehicles coming from Ayala Bridge shall turn left or right to Taft Avenue to point of destination

All vehicles using the westbound lane of President Quirino Avenue shall turn left to Mabini Street to point of destination

Heavy vehicles or Cargo trucks shall take President Osmena Highway to President Quirino Avenue going to Nagtahan via AH Lacson to Yuseco to Capulong to R-10 (vise versa)

The MMDA expects at least 200,000 INC members to participate in the event. – Rappler.com