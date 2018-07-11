The Philippine National Police says it is up to the court to decide on any matter related to Senator Leila de Lima's exercise of legislative functions

Published 5:15 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) rejected the request of Senate President Vicente Sotto III to allow detained Senator Leila de Lima to hold hearings in jail.

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde relayed his decision in a letter to Sotto, which the Senate president's office received on Wednesday, July 11.

"It is with regret that the PNP cannot appropriately act on the matter considering Senator De Lima's status as a [detained] prisoner with restricted right to exercise profession and hold public office," Albayalde said.

The PNP said it is up to the court to decide on any matter related to De Lima's exercise of legislative functions as elected senator.

Sotto earlier asked the PNP to allow De Lima to hold hearings inside the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame as chairperson of the Senate committee on social justice, welfare, and rural development.

De Lima is in jail for alleged illegal drug charges, which the detained senator claims were fabricated by Duterte and his allies out of vengeance. – Rappler.com