(UPDATED) The President tells the bicameral conference committee to adopt the House version on how 6 Lanao del Norte towns and 39 North Cotabato barangays will be included in the proposed Bangsamoro region

Published 6:19 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte told the bicameral conference committee to adopt the provision imposing a two-layer voting for the inclusion of areas in Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato in the proposed Bangsamoro region.

In a tweet on Wednesday, July 11, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the bicam would adopt the House version’s provision on the plebscite involving the Bangsamoro territory.

"Pleased to announce that the President facilated the passage of the BBL by convincing the two Houses of Congress to adopt the House version of the BBL providing that the 6 municipalities of Lanao del Norte and the 39 barangays of North Cotabato could vote to join the BBL territory in a referendum to be conducted on the mother territory of the areas involved,” said Roque.

As of posting, the bicam is in a meeting with the President in Malacañang to seek his help in solving the deadlock on the provision.

During the meeting, Duterte also told lawmakers to consider jurisprudence in the Umali v Comelec case, which was brought up by House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

“It was I who defended our version, citing the Constitution and the jurisprudence in Umali v. Comelec, where the Supreme Court ruled that in the matter of the conversion of Cabanatuan City into a highly urbanized City, the voters of the whole province of Nueva Ecija had to participate in its ratification as the province is directly affected by such conversion,” said Fariñas.

Adopting the House version means the following 6 Lanao del Norte towns and 39 North Cotabato barangays (villages) will have to go through two layers of approval should they wish to be included in the Bangsamoro region.

Lanao del Norte

Baloi

Munai

Nunungan

Pantar

Tagoloan

Tangcal

North Cotabato

Barangays Dunguan, Lower Mingading, Tapodoc in Aleosan town

Barangays Manarapan and Nasapian in Carmen town

Barangays Nanga-an, Simbuhay, and Sanggadong in Kabacan town

Barangays Damatulan, Kadigasan, Kadingilan, Kapinpilan, Kudarangan, Central Labas, Malingao, Mudseng, Nabalawag, Olandang, Sambulawan, and Tugal in Midsayap town

Barangays Lower Baguer, Balacayon, Buricain, Datu Binasing, Kadingilan, Matilac, Patot, and Lower Pangangkalan in Pigkawayan town

Barangays Bagoinged, Balatican, S. Balong, S. Balongis, Batulawan, Buliok, Gokotan, Kabasalan, Lagunde, Macabual, and Macasendeg in Pikit town

First, the town and barangay residents themselves must vote in favor of the inclusion during the plebiscite. Second, the majority of the votes in the entire provinces of Lanao del Norte and North Cotabao, respectively, must also agree with their inclusion. Otherwise, they will not be included in the Bangsamoro.

The same towns and villages had voted to be included in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao during the 2001 plebiscite under Republic Act 9054. But they did not become a part of the ARMM as their mother provinces opposed their inclusion.

The Senate version – which retained the plebiscite provision the Bangsamoro Transition Committee prefers – automatically allows the Lanao del Norte towns and North Cotabato provinces to be included in the Bangsamoro once residents vote in favor of it in the plebiscite.

Lanao del Norte 1st District Representative Khalid Dimaporo, a bicam member who strongly opposes the inclusion to the Bangsamoro of the said villages and towns, is already set on questioning the “unconstitutional” BBL before the Supreme Court. – Rappler.com