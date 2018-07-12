Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde announces that a manhunt is on for the person who allegedly ordered the killing of General Tinio Mayor Ferdinand Bote

Published 1:30 PM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the arrest of two suspects in the killing of Nueva Ecija, General Tinio Mayor Ferdinand Bote, the Philippine National Police (PNP) now knows the identity of the alleged mastermind in his killing.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde revealed the progress in the probe on Thursday, July 12, in a chance interview with reporters.

"'Yung binanggit niyang tao (The person he mentioned), which we cannot name right now, is a subject of our manhunt," Albayalde said, referring to information provided by one of the suspects nabbed in Camarines Sur on Wednesday, July 11.

The 57-year-old Bote was slain last July 3, just as he was leaving the National Irrigation Administration compound in Cabanatuan City aboard his Toyota Fortuner.

Bote, who was an engineer by profession, has since been cleared by the government from any links to illegal drugs – one of the grounds for being stripped of police powers. (READ: 186 local officials stripped of police powers under Duterte)

Bote is the 10th mayor to be killed under the administration of mayor-turned-president Rodrigo Duterte. He was laid to rest in General Tinio on Tuesday, July 10. – Rappler.com