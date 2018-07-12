The National Youth Commission has tasked Sangguniang Kabataan officials to carry out 'small transformations' in their barangays each month, starting with eradicating vandalism

Published 6:09 PM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Youth Commission (NYC) has given a set of tasks to elected village youth leaders to ensure that they do their part in nation-building while in office.

NYC Officer-in-Charge Ronald Cardema said that under the NYC's "24 Steps to Pagbabago" program, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders will be given a "small" task to accomplish every month for 24 months.

This, Cardema said, would ensure that they fulfill their duty as youth leaders in their respective barangays. (READ: Perks of Sangguniang Kabataan officials)

"Naisip namin na bigyan na lang sila ng maliliit na [tasks] every month na parang after a month, you transform something. Iyong parang may feeling of accomplishment ka sa locality mo, and then noong nagtulungan kayo, there’s an accomplishment; a national accomplishment," he said. (READ: 5 things we serve barangay officials on a silver platter)

(We thought of giving them small tasks every month so that after a month, they would have transformed something. You will have a feeling of accomplishment in your locality, and after you helped each other, there's an accomplishment; a national accomplishment.)

The first goal for the month of July is to eradicate vandalism in the barangays.

The NYC selected vandalism as the SK leaders’ first target for reform as it is a "physical manifestation of deterioration in our society," said Cardema.

SK leaders are tasked to identify vandalized areas in their barangay and to collaborate with organizations and individuals to remove or paint over graffitti by the end of the month. They were also instructed to identify vandals and report them to the NYC or to the government hotline.

Cardema said other possible reforms under the program include creating an app that will help facilitate reports on traffic violations or medical emergencies, as well as disaster response.

In 2011, Republic Act (RA) No 10742 or the SK Reform Act was signed to improve the SK amid allegations that the youth unit has become a breeding ground for corruption. The law requires SK officials to undergo good governance and fiscal transparency training. (READ: What’s in the new Sangguniang Kabataan?)

Cardema said the SK officials should know their constituents and closely monitor them.

"Kilalanin 'nyo lahat ng youth sa area 'nyo, sa barangay 'nyo at alamin 'nyo kung anong ginagawa nila. Kasi ‘pag hindi 'nyo ginawa ‘yun, walang pokus ‘yung mga ‘yan, walang direksyon....Kung hindi nila alam kung anong gagawin nila, anong pokus nila sa barangay, sa bansa? You are there to lead them," he said.

(You should be familiar with the youth in your area, in your barangay, and know what they're doing. Beause if you don't do that, they would lose focus, direction....If they don't know what they're doing, what would be their focus on the barangay, the nation? You are there to lead them). – Rappler.com

Loreben Tuquero is a Rappler intern. She is Communication student at the Ateneo de Manila University.