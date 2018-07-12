In a supplemental petition, operators of the shuttle service cite high fuel prices for the proposed increase in fares

Published 6:32 PM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Shuttle service UV Express operators filed a petition on Thursday, July 12, asking the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) a P1-per-kilometer provisional fare increase.

In a supplemental petition, operators of the shuttle service cited high fuel prices for the proposed increase in fares. The petition was filed by Coalition of Operators, Drivers, Employees, Atbp (CODEX), an umbrella group of UV Express operators.

Earlier in January, CODEX had also filed a petition asking for a P2-per-kilometer fare hike, or double the current P2-per-kilometer charge.

If the provisional fare increase is granted, this means that a trip would be more expensive by P1 per kilometer, even before the LTFRB decides on their final fare matrix.

This petition came after the LTFRB approved a P1 provisional increase on the minimum fare of public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, making it P9 for the first 4 kilometers from P8.

The LTFRB said on Thursday that it has received the petition and would study the proposal.

"The board is currently studying the petition and will set a hearing date for the petition," the LTFRB said in a statement.

Aside from shuttle services, the LTFRB is also currently studying the petition of city buses and provincial buses operators to increase their fares. – Rappler.com